MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.88. MorphoSys shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

MOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

