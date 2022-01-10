Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $541.06 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $630.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

