Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,637.90.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,144.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,471.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

