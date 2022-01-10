Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $193.51 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

