Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,066 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $393.61 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.