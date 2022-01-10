Moss Coin (MOC) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $80.41 million and $13.35 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005375 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

