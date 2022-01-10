M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Tobam increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $176.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

