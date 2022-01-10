M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $176.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

