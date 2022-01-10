Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

