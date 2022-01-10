Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.91 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

