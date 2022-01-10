Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.