Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,551 shares of company stock valued at $861,604 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRDX stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.45 million, a P/E ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

