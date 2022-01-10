N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get N-able alerts:

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.