Nano Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $370.94 million and $10.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00006993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

