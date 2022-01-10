National Bank Financial Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Newmont stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,846,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,175,000 after buying an additional 171,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

