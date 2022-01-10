National Bankshares Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$9.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.71.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.