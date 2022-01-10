National Bankshares Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.55.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

