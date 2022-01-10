National Bankshares Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.71.

TSE CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold a total of 306,329 shares of company stock worth $16,497,056 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

