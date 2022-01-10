National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.
TSE WDO opened at C$10.81 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
