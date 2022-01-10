National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

TSE WDO opened at C$10.81 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

