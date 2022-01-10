National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $61.00 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

