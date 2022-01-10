Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $13,520,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

