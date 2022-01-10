Neblio Hits 24 Hour Volume of $533,576.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and $533,576.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,876,716 coins and its circulating supply is 18,570,736 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

