Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

