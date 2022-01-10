NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.