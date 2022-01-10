Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $668.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $535.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Netflix by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

