Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $2.83 on Monday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

