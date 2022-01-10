Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

