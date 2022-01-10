New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NFE stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 442,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

