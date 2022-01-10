New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 212.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $70.73 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.