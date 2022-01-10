New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,941 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.06 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

