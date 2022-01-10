New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,182 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

