New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,693 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

