New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,655 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,384,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $43.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

