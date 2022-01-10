Newton Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $713,444.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.05 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

