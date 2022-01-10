NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) vs. Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head to Head Analysis

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -16.88% -38.62% -16.55% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.20 billion 1.10 -$346.88 million ($0.88) -6.23 Expro Group $390.36 million 4.35 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.38

Expro Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Expro Group.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Expro Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of racturing services; wireline and pumping services; and completion support services, which includes research and technology (“R&T“) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services; fluids management services; and specialty well site services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.