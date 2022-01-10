nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

