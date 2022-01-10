Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 1,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 620,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

HLTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

