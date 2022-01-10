Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.01 ($6.82).

NOKIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.