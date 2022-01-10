Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

