Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.28.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $8.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.87. 68,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,140. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

