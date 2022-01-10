Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.28.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $295.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.77. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.