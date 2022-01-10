Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 10th

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Northeast Community Bancorp’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Northeast Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

