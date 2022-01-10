Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $160.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.