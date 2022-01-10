Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

