NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $137.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $538.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $588.27 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.14.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after acquiring an additional 356,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,763. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

