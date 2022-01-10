Nuco.cloud Market Cap Tops $815,120.45 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $815,120.45 and $13,104.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.55 or 0.07270226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,037.35 or 0.99760495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

