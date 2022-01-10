NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $298.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.58 million and the highest is $303.16 million. NuVasive posted sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.99.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

