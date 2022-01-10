NXM Price Tops $102.38 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One NXM coin can now be bought for $102.38 or 0.00245619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $676.90 million and $27,829.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,358 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

