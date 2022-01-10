Nyzo Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $26,584.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.