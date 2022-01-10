Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Obayashi stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

