Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Obayashi stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Obayashi Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.